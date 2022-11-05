H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed during a meeting in Abu Dhabi with Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, the bilateral relations and means of enhancing and expanding prospects of cooperation between the UAE and Ethiopia in a way that will serve development goals in the two friendly countries.

The two ministers also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, in addition to the latest developments at the regional and international levels.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the announcement of a peace agreement in Pretoria, South Africa, between Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government, praising the efforts of the African Union and the Ethiopian government in reaching this agreement, which supports the aspirations of Ethiopia and its people for stability, development and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his pride in the distinguished UAE-Ethiopian bilateral relations and highlighted the keenness of the two friendly countries to strengthen and develop them in the mutual interest and benefit of their people.

For his part, the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted the depth of the bilateral relations and asserted his country's keenness to enhance and develop prospects of joint cooperation with the UAE in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.