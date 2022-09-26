H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Lamamra discussed the UAE-Algerian brotherly relations and ways to enhance cooperation across all domains to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.
They also reviewed issues on the agenda of the session of the General Assembly, including climate change, renewable energy supplies and food security. The two sides also discussed regional and international developments.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the depth of UAE-Algeria ties and their eagerness to foster them at all levels.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.