His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, sent a letter to His Excellency Saleh Kebzabo, Prime Minister, Head of the Transitional Government of the Republic of Chad, which included an invitation to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), that will convene on 30 November to 12 December 2023 in Expo City Dubai..
The invitation was delivered to His Excellency Prime Minister Kebzabo by His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE ambassador to Chad, at the Prime Minister's headquarters in the capital, N'Djamena.