With Africa targeting optimal exploration, development and utilization of its vast oil and gas resources to drive socioeconomic development, this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – which will take place from October 18-21 in Cape Town, represents the ideal platform where both established and emerging energy-producing countries will discuss best practices to accelerate market developments as well as negotiate and sign industry-changing partnerships and investment deals.

In this regard, the African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to host a delegation from Gabon at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest event for the energy sector – to promote investment opportunities across the Central African country’s burgeoning entire oil and gas value chain.

Led by H.E. Vincent de Paul Massassa, Minister of Oil, Gas, Hydrocarbons and Mines and comprised of Jean Pierre Boussougou, Special Advisor to the President and Project Manager of the Gas Strategy Task-Force; and Edgard Mbina Kombila, Director General of Hydrocarbons, among others, the delegation’s presence and participation at AEW 2022 will be crucial in highlighting Gabon’s oil and gas market potential for further development and role in making energy poverty history across the African continent by 2030.

By hosting a series of exclusive networking, Ministerial and investment forums and high-level panel discussions and meetings, AEW 2022 presents the platform for Gabon to promote enormous opportunities across its upstream, mid-stream and downstream sectors while signing industry-changing deals.

Having established its Hydrocarbons Code in 2019 – making its fiscal terms friendly for investors through market liberalization – AEW 2022 represents the place Gabon restores its position as an exploration and production hub for global upstream oil and gas companies. With the demand for African oil and gas rapidly expanding – as markets such as Europe seek alternative suppliers to diversify away from Russian oil and gas – countries like Gabon, owing to its strategic location and proximity to the sea, are well positioned to supply the European market and in the process boost energy monetization for economic growth considering the country’s oil sector accounts for 80% of exports, 45% of GDP, and 60% of government revenue.

Moreover, with the Gabonese government is targeting universal access to electricity by 2030 by leveraging a mix of the country’s vast yet unexploited hydrocarbon resources and renewable energy. AEW 2022 is the ideal platform for Gabon to promote its energy prospects and attract investments required to fast-track developments.

“The Chamber is honored to host high-level representatives from one of Africa’s most established oil and gas markets. With the African hydrocarbon industry starting to gain attention to supply the growing demand at a global level, we know countries like Gabon are ready to maximize the monetization of its energy resources and drive socioeconomic development. AEW 2022 presents the best place where Gabon is able to highlight its energy potential and sign deals to accelerate exploration, production and the rollout of infrastructure such as refineries and pipelines while learning best practices from other African energy producing markets as the energy transition takes center stage,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.