His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with His Excellency Sylvain Astier, Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, in Abu Dhabi on 4 May. The two officials discussed current challenges facing the Horn of Africa and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. 

The meeting between HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and HE Sylvain Astier is part of ongoing efforts by the UAE and Switzerland to strengthen joint efforts and cooperation in the Horn of Africa. The UAE and Switzerland share a common interest in promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and are committed to working together to achieve this goal. Through continued cooperation and dialogue, the two countries seek to identify lasting solutions to various challenges facing the region.

