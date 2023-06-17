His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received Her Excellency Candith Mashego-Dlamini, Deputy Minister for International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, and her accompanying delegation participating in the third South Africa-UAE Joint Committee, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the session, the two sides discussed strengthening relations between the two countries and ways to boost cooperation in various areas of common interest.

This joint session affirms the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, which have grown since their establishment in May 1994, as well as both nations’ commitment to strengthening ties.

Trade exchange and partnerships between the two countries have witnessed remarkable expansion since the establishment of the South Africa-UAE Joint Committee in Abu Dhabi in August 2015, particularly in areas of common interest, including the economic and investment sectors.