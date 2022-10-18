Embassy of Nigeria in the Russian Federation

H.E. Professor Abdullahi SHEHU met his counterpart H.E. Krzysztof Krajewski, the Ambassador of Poland  who paid a courtesy call on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in the Embassy of Nigeria in Moscow.

Ambassadors SHEHU and KRAJEWSKI confirmed the cordial relations which exist between Nigeria and Poland and expressed readiness to further cooperation in the areas of mutual interest to both countries and agreed to work towards stronger bilateral relations and co-operations at the international level.

