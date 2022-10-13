Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, will participate at this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) 2022 Conference and Exhibition, the country’s premier event for the oil and gas industry.

Delivering a keynote address, H.E. Minister Azevedo is set to make a strong play for Angolan investment, setting the stage for robust discussions during the event’s third edition.

Set to feature a strong lineup of regional and international energy leaders, investors, government representatives and high-level delegates, AOG 2022 will serve to spur investment and deal-making in the Angolan energy space, with H.E. Minister Azevedo’s participation poised to highlight the role of the country’s resources and industries within the shifting global economy.

“We at ECP are very pleased to announce the participation of H.E. Minister Azevedo as a speaker at this year’s AOG conference, whose presence further solidifies the conference’s position as the premier energy event in Angola,” stated International Conference Director, Miguel Artacho, adding that, “Our exciting lineup of speakers this year will highlight Angola as the primary destination for energy investment in the region, and ensure that the Angolan energy sector is inclusive and beneficial to all Angolans.”

Returning for its third edition to Luanda, AOG 2022 will address the most pressing matters in the country’s energy market while expanding and promoting oil and gas exploration and new discoveries, ensure the participation of its population within the industry, and achieve fuel independency through large-scale investments in refining capacity, thus serving to diversify the country’s economy while addressing the narrative of a just and inclusive energy transition.

Held under the auspices of Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, and in partnership with the country’s national concessionaire, the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels; AIDAC; and the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/), AOG 2022 will facilitate cooperation and collaboration throughout the entire energy value chain during three days of dealmaking, presentations, exhibitions, panel discussions and discussions.