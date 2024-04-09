At the invitation of the President of the Liberian National Bar Association (LBNA) Cllr. Sylvester Rennie, His Excellency Kingsford Amoako joined the Liberia legal fraternity for the 2024 Annual Assembly of the Liberian National Bar Association on Friday, 5th April, 2024. The event was attended by Rt. Hon. Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Youh, Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia; former and current Associate Justices; Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Minister for Justice and Attorney General; Senior Government Officials, Diplomatic Corps and Members of the LNBA.

Taking his turn for complimentary greetings, Ambassador Amoako commended the legal fraternity of Liberia for upholding and defending the Constitution of Liberia, providing quality legal services whiles exhibiting professionalism and keeping in line with good legal principles. H.E. Kingsford Amoako intimated that the African continent is beset with complex legal issues ranging from corruption, abuse of human rights, irregularities in land administration systems, poor corporate governance, copyrights infringement, among others. He added that majority of these issues can be resolved only if we strengthen our legal structures across various African countries to which Liberia is not an exception.

He also proposed some key areas for consideration by the legal fraternity. They include amendment or review of some areas of the Constitution; clarification of land administration for Non ECOWAS nationals, dual citizenship; immigration issues for minority tribes such as the Fante Community; and employee rights and employer responsibilities. In addition, he intimated that African legal systems may face contemporary challenges, but urged the legal fraternity in Liberia to remain resolute and firm in the delivery of justice. The Ambassador also commended the Judiciary for their role in the settlement of post-elections disputes arising from the October 2023 general elections. He wished the Liberian National Bar Association a fruitful and successful 2024 Annual Assembly.