High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 18th May 2023 in Lagos, the High Commissioner held discussion with Mr. Nwachukwu Kingsley and his colleagues in Nigeria Tourism Lovers (NTL) and MARDIS Travels.

The discussion was intended to promote tourism destinations and attractions in Zanzibar and on Tanzania mainland for the Nigeria travelers community using inflight magazines.

