Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, President and CEO Dangote Industries Ltd, delivered a lecture on ”Agenda Setting for Industrializing Nigeria in the Next Decade.” The High Commissioner seized the opportunity to invite captains of industries in Nigeria and West African countries to invest in Tanzania, illuminating opportunities and incentives provided by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

On Tuesday 18th October, 2022, Amb. Dr. Benson Alfred Bana, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania to the Federal Republic of Nigeria was special guest at the 50th AGM of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos.

