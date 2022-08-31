Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com/) is proud to announce the Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry & Mining, H.E. Albert Muchanga, of the African Union Commission, is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Zambian national is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re so pleased to have the distinguished Mr. Muchanga attend Africa Oil Week. From his experience in government and diplomatic service, his ambassadorial work and his work with the AUC, Mr. Muchanga brings his much-valued voice to Africa Oil Week,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“His experience dealing with international and foreign economic policies and their implementation, amongst many other strengths, is exactly what enables Africa Oil Week to be a platform for stimulating deals across the African upstream.”

Mr. Muchanga has undoubtedly played a large role in successfully establishing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which creates a single market to facilitate an easier movement of goods, services, capital and people within the continent. The regional pact connects 1.3 billion people from 54 African Union nations, whose participating economies have a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion, making it the largest free trade area in the world.

The agreement’s impact on the power sector is huge, as it increases intra-Africa trade by the removal of tariffs, complicated customs procedures, and more. It also creates a trade buffer and creates a way toward international collective bargaining. This regional cooperation only enhances energy security for all the nations involved.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (https://Africa-OilWeek.com/).

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/Home) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.