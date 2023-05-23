The Solar Africa Expo 2023 ended perfectly. HINEN (www.Hinen.com) achieved great success at the exhibition with the innovative concept “Bring the Sunshine at Night”, generating the sunshine and storing it in the battery system in the daytime, then outputting solar power at night.
During the exhibition, what drew people’s great attention was HINEN’s 3000W Portable Power Station PS3000, which could totally replace small diesel generator sets, the savour for home users and small business owners.
As a whole-chain energy storage company, HINEN also showcased its latest solar energy solutions, which included LiFePO4 battery cell production and recycling, small storage systems, home battery systems, and C&I storage systems.
HINEN is actively establishing relationships with distributors and partners in Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria to expand the practicality and impact of its energy solutions, thus helping to address Africa's energy challenges in areas with power shortages. For more information about HINEN and its solutions, please visit www.Hinen.com.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Hinen.