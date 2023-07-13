Referring to the start of work of Iran's innovation and technology office in Uganda and the very good capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the fields of medicine, science and technology, and agriculture, the President emphasised the readiness of Iran to transfer its experiences in these fields and in the form of developing commercial and economic cooperation with Uganda.

Speaking in the meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uganda, which was held this Wednesday afternoon, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi appreciated the positions of the country in confronting extremism and terrorism, and described the point of commonality between Iran and Uganda as the anti-colonial nature of the Islamic Revolution and the freedom and independence movement of the country and said, "Western countries are putting pressure on independent countries by attacking the family foundation, promoting the ugly phenomenon of homosexuality, the spread of extremism and terrorism, and the use of human rights as a tool, for which the development of cultural interactions and cultural cooperation between Iran and Uganda will be very effective in confronting the plots of the enemies of the two nations".

In another part of his speech in this meeting, the President mentioned the start of work of Iran's innovation and technology office in Uganda and the very good capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the fields of medicine, science and technology, and agriculture, and emphasised the readiness of Iran to transfer its experiences in these fields and in the form of developing commercial and economic cooperation with Uganda.

Dr Raisi also welcomed the Ugandan President's proposal about using Iran's experiences to process and create added value in the energy sector and emphasised Iran's readiness in this field.

Mr Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda, also expressed satisfaction with the visit of the Islamic President of Iran, and emphasised his country's interest in promoting economic cooperation with Iran in various fields.