South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 (https://bit.ly/3Al9fSt) will take place on September 13-14, 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Juba. Now in its fifth edition in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and other government ministries, and with the steadfast support of Nilepet as the Host Sponsor, the conference will highlight the role South Sudan plays as the gateway to doing business in energy in East Africa, leveraging the country’s position as the only oil producer in the region, and introducing new opportunities for knowledge sharing and multilateral energy partnerships.

South Sudan Oil&Power’s theme is driven by two days’ worth of panel discussions and presentations. Kicking off these discussions will be a Ministerial Panel led by Hon. Puot Kang Chol, Minister of Petroleum, South Sudan (https://bit.ly/3QQ53S2); Hon. Peter Marcello Nasir, Minister of Energy and Dams, South Sudan; H.E. Eng. Mohamed Abdullah, Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Sudan; H.E. Dr. Eng. Sultan Wali, State Minister for the Energy Sector, Ministry of Water and Energy, Ethiopia (https://bit.ly/3T6uoIV); and H.E. Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Djibouti (https://bit.ly/3pMvLyJ); as well as H.E. Terje Aasland, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Norway and H.E. Ihsan Abdul Jabber, Minister of Oil, Iraq (https://bit.ly/3CpjzM4), both of whom will be giving a recorded video address.

Under the theme the Gateway to East African Energy, South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 consolidates the country’s position as a hub for petroleum industry services and exploration, both in-country and across the wider region. Its strategic location makes South Sudan an ideal knowledge partner for emerging producers including Uganda, Kenya, Somalia and Tanzania. What’s more, significant untapped resources and opportunities across the mid-downstream sectors have positioned the country as a highly attractive investment destination, while newly formed regional partnerships open up prospects for regional expansion. Thus, driving the narrative of the Gateway to East African energy, South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 invites regional and international investors to seize the opportunities presented by both the conference and the country at large.

A suite of high-level sponsors speaks to the caliber of the event as the official meeting place for East Africa’s energy sector. Host sponsor Nilepet and the organizers Energy Capital&Power welcome Sudan’s national oil company Sudapet and the South African state company SFF; joint operating companies Sudd Petroleum Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company and Dar Petroleum Operating Company; private sector companies including Trinity Energy, Specialist Services, Kush Bank, WS Insight, ESICO, Oranto Petroleum and Alpha Commercial Bank; as well as international oilfield services company Schlumberger and America’s Chemex Global. Among the exhibitors will be Nigerian company Calaya Engineering and IPTEC.

Key panel sessions include Capital Quest: Tackling financing challenges and barriers to doing business; Capacity Building: South Sudan’s people as an integral part of a strong and sustainable energy sector; and South Sudan’s Energy Transition: Striking a balance between economic and environmental sustainability. These sessions will be led by energy professionals from both the regional and international landscape.

Opened by H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, South Sudan Oil&Power is set to reawaken business and investment in East Africa. In partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum; and the Ministry of Energy and Dams, South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 promises a wave of investment and development for East Africa.

For more information about South Sudan Oil&Power 2022, taking place from September 13-14 in Juba, visit www.SSOP2022.com.

About South Sudan Oil&Power 2022:

