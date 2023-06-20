The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has today released the findings of its recent Perception and Public Opinion Survey conducted by an independent third party. This annual survey, which involves face-to-face interviews with South Sudanese adults across all 10 states, seeks to measure attitudes and perceptions towards the political, humanitarian, and security situation in the country, as well as towards the role of UNMISS.
The survey's findings highlight several key areas of concern and interest:
- Overall, the survey indicates a decline in security compared to 2021, with more than half of respondents expressing concerns regarding security
- Respondents cited hunger, disease, and the potential for physical violence as major threats to their personal security.
- While there is widespread awareness of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, there is a significant disparity in understanding the specific contents, objectives, and timeframes, particularly concerning the new Roadmap.
- The upcoming elections are of considerable importance to the people of South Sudan. However, there is apprehension about the government's ability to organize and conduct these elections, with many suggesting the need for UN support.
- The work of UNMISS in South Sudan is generally viewed positively, contributing to peacebuilding efforts and the overall achievement of durable peace.
UNMISS remains committed to working alongside the Government of South Sudan, and regional and international partners to protect civilians, monitor and report on human rights violations, create conditions conducive for the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and support the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, particularly preparations for the upcoming elections in 2024.