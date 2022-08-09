The work of the Eastern Africa Standby Force - Election Observation Mission (EASF-EOM) for the general elections kick-started today, in the Republic of Kenya. Mr. Claude Morel, Seychelles’ High Commissioner based in Pretoria is the Head of Mission of the EOM. High Commissioner Morel and his delegation are scheduled to observe voting stations and hold various meetings with relevant stakeholders to ensure that all electoral activities are in line with protocols in place.

The EASF-EOM remains guided by the AU African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance of 2012, international instruments on election observation and the national legal framework governing elections in Kenya.

Following the mission’s observation, a preliminary report on the assessment and conduct of the election will be issued on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022.

Kenyans are expected to vote for a new President and Deputy President, County Governors and running mates, Members of the Senate, Representatives of the National Assembly and Members of County Assemblies.

Among the EOM delegates are Seychellois, Mr Jules Hoareau and Mrs Octavia Rose.