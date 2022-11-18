High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria

H. E. Amb. Dr. Benson Bana, High Commissioner of Tanzania to Nigeria joined other Ambassadors representing Tanzania in 45 countries for a meeting themed “New Direction in Enhancing Economic Diplomacy.”

The 14th -21st Nov, 2022 meeting taking place in Zanzibar is intended, among other issues to provide a platform for the diplomats to share knowledge and experience on the means and ways of implementing Tanzania’s foreign policy that focuses on economic diplomacy.

Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and H. E. Dr. Hussein Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, will address the Ambassadors. The Envoys will also visit various tourist destinations and strategic investment projects in Zanzibar.

