Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com/) is proud to announce the African Union Commission’s Commissioner for Infrastructure&Energy, H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid, is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Egyptian national is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re honoured to host Ms. Abou-Zeid at Africa Oil Week. Her service to Africa through her work in the AUC, as well as in international organisations throughout her career, is a valued addition to Africa Oil Week,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

In a recent article by the African Union, universal modern energy access on the continent was called “the backbone of the achievement of several development objectives.” However, the African energy sector still faces huge challenges including low generation capacity and high efficiency, high costs, unstable and unreliable energy supplies, and low access rates. As stated in the article, “African Common Position on Energy Access and Transition,” more than 600 million people are left without access to electricity while more than 80 percent of the Sub-Saharan African population lack access to clean cooking technologies. For these reasons – and many more – it is vitally important that Africa use all its resources to ensure expedited energy access at all levels, from local to national.

“As the continent with the lowest energy consumption and growing energy demand, the way forward for Africa is not about choosing between energy resources and systems, but how the continent could strike a balance in meeting its energy demand in the short-, medium-, and long-term using a combination of both renewables and fossil fuels. In the short- to medium-term, fossil fuels, especially natural gas will have to play a crucial role,” the article stated.

In the long-term, of course, the ambition is to have an energy system based on renewable and clean energy sources. However, in the short-to-medium term, Africa must continue to use renewable and non-renewable energy systems to meet its crucial demand.

“Ms. Abou-Zeid’s work on the African Common Position on Energy Access and Just Transition amplifies the crucial importance of expanding modern energy access in the short to medium term but whilst acting responsibly for the long-term by improving the energy mix,” Sinclair said.

“We champion Africa’s right to adapt its own path toward the goal of universal access to energy and agree this will strengthen its resilience as well as ensuring energy security for the continent,” Sinclair added.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (https://Africa-OilWeek.com/).

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://www.Africa-OilWeek.com/Home) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.