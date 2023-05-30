Hello Tractor is more than thrilled to attend this year’s GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) Digital Summit in Morocco from 31.05.-02.06.2023. The continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event will connect tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors, and academia, to accelerate, collaborate and explore new ventures.

Meet us at 5F-45 in hall 5 as part of the GIZ delegation. We are excited to showcase our technology, learn about the latest trends in the industry and meet new strategic partners to establish Africa as the world’s 6th breadbasket.

About Hello Tractor:

Hello Tractor is a cutting-edge agritech platform that leverages IoT technology to connect smallholder farmers with tractor owners, enabling them to cultivate their land efficiently and cost-effectively. Our platform enables farmers to access the latest agricultural services, helping them to increase their yields and improve their income. At the same time, our innovative pay-as-you-go tractor financing product empowers unbanked individuals to invest in the latest farm equipment, increasing the number of assets in the market. Lastly, with the launch of last-mile regenerative agriculture hubs in key regions we ensure holistic customer support along the agricultural value chains with strategic partners in the industry.

Our technology is based on an IoT device that we install on tractors, which allows tractor owners to access valuable information about their assets, including location, usage, fuel, and operator performance, through their phones. All data generated from the device is fed into the Hello Tractor mobile and web applications. We also employ community-based booking agents who aggregate demand on behalf of farmers and connect that demand to tractor owners, allowing farmers to cultivate their land on time and at a fraction of the cost of manual labor. This allows tractor owners access to more farmers to keep their assets productive.

Hello Tractor’s mission is to improve farmer’s lives with the world’s best agricultural services platform. To date, we are the largest and fastest-growing tractor contracting network in the emerging markets, with over 3,000 customers on our platform, providing services to over 650,000 smallholder farmers of which more than 50% have reported first time access to mechanization, and have mechanized over 1.8M acres of farmland. Our pay-as-you-go tractor financing product has grown to a USD $5 million facility, with over 300 pieces of financed farm equipment across Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria.

Hello Tractor employs 40 full-time staff and has offices in Abuja, Nigeria and Nairobi, Kenya.