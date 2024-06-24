ATC Nigeria Wireless Infrastructure Limited (ATC Nigeria) (https://ATCNigeria.ng), a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, wishes to inform the public of a significant legal development regarding recent actions taken against MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) and ATC Nigeria.

On November 21, 2023, the HEDA Resource Center in Nigeria filed a lawsuit in the Federal High Court in Lagos. The lawsuit sought to prevent ATC Nigeria and MTN Nigeria from constructing or operating base transceiver stations “within close proximity” to stations owned by IHS Towers Nigeria Limited.

Additionally, HEDA also filed a contempt of court case against ATC Nigeria’s CEO, Errol Ambler-Smith, seeking his arrest, which HEDA later withdrew.

We are pleased to announce that, on Friday, June 21, 2024, the court struck out HEDA’s suit against ATC Nigeria and MTN Nigeria on the grounds that it was speculative and failed to disclose any reasonable cause of action.

American Tower has always been and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of legal compliance and operational integrity in all its activities. We are pleased that the Court recognized the speculative nature of HEDA’s lawsuit, and we are hopeful that this outcome will send a message to other similar potential speculative lawsuits. We appreciate the support and understanding of all our stakeholders as we continue to invest in, and provide critical infrastructure for, Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.