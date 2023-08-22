“We often feel alone”

We have nearly 2,800 staff members in the country – it’s one of our largest programmes across the 75-plus countries we work in. Most hired locally, they work tirelessly to support health authorities and communities to improve access to healthcare in some of the most neglected areas.



In the Mbomou prefecture, we support 15 health facilities, from small remote health posts to the Bangassou regional university hospital – the only specialised reference facility serving a region the size of Greece.



We send mobile teams to local health facilities to provide essential equipment, vaccines, and vital medicines that can help treat common childhood diseases in the region, such as malaria, diarrhoea, and respiratory infections. MSF also provides training to health workers. Our teams also arrange referrals for patients in critical condition to Bangassou's hospital, where we support most lifesaving services.

“[Our] objective is to bolster healthcare provision at all levels to reduce mortality in the area,” says Pelé Kotho-Gawe, MSF nurse supervisor for mobile activities in Bangassou.



However, the needs remain grossly neglected, as MSF is not – and cannot be – everywhere. Humanitarian organisations are scarce in this region, even though violence has calmed somewhat in recent years. The lack of access to water and electricity in health facilities, on top of economic difficulties, exacerbates the massive health crisis, which MSF cannot address alone.



“We are confronted with realities that make this work seem endless,” says Kotho-Gawe. “We can treat children suffering from diarrhoea, but without anyone drilling boreholes, the problem persists as [people] continue to drink untreated water.



“Sometimes other organisations come through, but they are not frequently seen, and we often feel alone in tackling these challenges. We clearly cannot handle everything on our own.”

Bangassou hospital - a mirror of the crisis

Without MSF’s assistance, pharmacy stocks would be depleted, parents would struggle to afford treatment for their children, and women would give birth without the supervision of trained professionals.



However, this support is not enough, and Bangassou hospital is a stark reminder of this fact. The hospital is the last hope for all complications that cannot be treated elsewhere. As a result, patients flock to this facility day and night, sometimes travelling hundreds of kilometres by motorbike over rough terrain.

Where is everyone?

“Despite the scale of the crisis and the staggering statistics, the plight of [people] remains largely unknown to the outside world, and humanitarian funding for the country falls far short of the scale of the needs,” says René Colgo, MSF head of mission in Central African Republic.



“For reasons linked to insecurity or logistical constraints, NGOs are not always present in the areas where the needs are greatest. Much more must be done to support people. Where is everyone? We cannot and must not get used to seeing CAR at the top of the worst humanitarian league tables.”



To bring about change, it’s high time to see the situation in the CAR for what it really is: a severe and lasting humanitarian crisis that requires the mobilisation of everyone.