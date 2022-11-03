Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha is calling for a people centred approach in the management of public healthcare services in the country.

Speaking on Thursday during a visit at the Kenyatta National Hospital, the health CS said she remains committed to her transformational agenda aimed at improving health outcomes in the country.

“Public health facilities must enhance productivity. Outcomes rather than abstract plans remain the most significant in the eyes of the public.” Observed Nakhumicha.

The health CS saying the government remains keen in supporting KNH deliver on its mandate adding that she will be closely monitoring progress at the country’s largest referral facility to ensure that it provides reliable and quality services to patients.

Speaking during the meeting with the CS, Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Dr. Evanson Kamuri cited obsolete equipment and old infrastructure, low automation processes, breakdown in referral system and growth in the number of indigents as some of the challenges facing the hospital even as he pledged to sustain ongoing reforms at the facility.

The CS urged the hospital management to fastrack automation of its processes saying it will help in enhancing efficiency. “You need to automate all your processes including tendering and outpatient services. It is a bold decision you must take.” Said the health CS.

She at the same time challenged the hospital management to purchase more locally produced products saying the government has prioritized support for local industries.

During her visit at the hospital, the CS visited the accident and emergency area, resuscitation room, prime care centre as well as the trauma theatre that attends to victims of fires and accidents.

She was accompanied by health PS Susan Mochache and other senior officials from the ministry of health.