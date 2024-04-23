H.E Kingsford Amoako paid a courtesy call on the Ghanaian community in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County on 19TH April, 2024. He used the opportunity to familiarize himself with the Immigration Service in the county who assured him that Ghanaian nationals will not be harassed.

The Head of Mission also paid a courtesy call on the Police Command in Cape Mount County and held discussions with the Commander and his team about peaceful coexistence in the County. On Saturday, 20th April 2024, the Head of Mission, accompanied by the Members of Mission Staff including the Head of Consular, Mr Obed N.Y. Sarpong; First Secretary/ Consular, Mr Richard Sackitey; First Secretary, Perez Agbetiameh, embarked on a familiarisation tour of Robertsport ahead of his engagement with the Ghanaian communities in Grand Cape Mount. Immigration Officials also accompanied the Head of Mission on the tour.

During his engagement with the Ghanaian community in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount, Head of Mission, H.E Kingsford Amoako, held a mentorship session and presented learning materials and stationery to final year students of Robertsport High School and Episcopal High School. The Ambassador urged the Community to ensure that they obtain their required documentations, such as birth certificates for those born in Liberia and Ghana passports, to regularise their stay in the country.