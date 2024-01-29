The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, arrived in Rome on Januray, 28, 2024 to represent HM King Mohammed VI at the "Italy-Africa Summit: A Bridge for Common Growth", to be held on January 28 and 29 in the Italian capital.

The Conference is part of a series of bilateral meetings undertaken by the Italian government since it took office, culminating in the Conference on Development and Migration, held in Rome last July, which launched the "Rome Process".

During the Conference, Italy will share with African countries the guidelines of the "Mattei" Plan, which Rome intends to draw up with representatives of African governments and present to other European states as a model of cooperation and development on an equal footing.

The Italy-Africa Summit represents an opportunity to strengthen the foundations of this relationship, which is based on the main pillars of food security, culture and training, energy security, economic and infrastructural development, the fight against human trafficking and terrorism, and the governance of legal immigration.