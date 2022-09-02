Highlighting the need for African unity and the importance of strong partnerships across the continent and globally, H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union, opened this year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2022 conference and exhibition (https://bit.ly/3a4fuRb) - taking place from September 1-2 this year in Dakar. During his address, H.E. President Macky Sall called for the exploitation of Africa’s gas resources and improved access to development finance for the continent.

“In this new configuration of the world, energy resources are major assets for Africa. Therefore, we must not accept that our continent is an object of world geopolitics, but an actor, aware of its natural wealth of interests, which acts on the competition instead of suffering it,” H.E. President Sall stated, adding that, “While remaining committed to the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, we must continue to defend the interests of our countries in the run-up to COP27 next November in Egypt.”

Calling for a just energy transition that allows Africa the same opportunities afforded to the world’s most industrialized nations, the President discussed enhancing regional partnerships and spurring investment within the MSGBC region, emphasizing the role that megadevelopments within the basin will play in meeting domestic demand while addressing global energy needs.

“It would be an aberration to give up the exploitation of our resources while more than 600 million Africans still live in the dark,” the President continued. “We will need to train qualified human resources at all levels to master the knowledge and know-how in the complex field of hydrocarbons, from welders to design engineers, financial experts, and contract specialists, to name just a few areas.”

The President concluded his opening address by highlighting the region’s potential to address the global energy crisis while improving the conditions and socioeconomic development of West Africa and the continent as a whole.

“Because what counts in the end is that the exploitation of our resources is done in the best conditions of transparency and efficiency, for the improvement of the conditions of our populations and the progress of our countries. This is our duty,” the President concluded.