Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo is set to continue his tenure as Chairman of Africa Oil Week for the foreseeable future. The former president of the Republic of Nigeria is continuing as chairman of the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town to ensure he continues to support regionally. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Having overseen Nigeria’s transition to a representative democracy, Obasanjo is widely considered as one of the continents major statesmen and leaders over the last 50 years. Obasanjo played a leading role in shaping the modern oil industry in Nigeria, introducing policy reforms which have seen the country become an energy superpower.

“We’re honoured to have H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo as Chairman of Africa Oil Week. He brings incredible gravitas as returning chairman of our event,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week. His Excellency is a unique person bringing regional understanding and unapparelled experience in developing marketing conditions to support private sector participation in the natural resources sector, it is this experience that helps Africa Oil Week drive success for regional governments and their partners alike.

Obasanjo recently shared his views on Africa’s call for energy security, saying that Africa should be able to take charge of its own energy destiny for the benefit of its people and that it shouldn’t be beholden to the unrealistic ideals of the Global North. It’s for this reason, Africa must follow energy policies that promote socio-economic development, sustainable hydrocarbon use, and, ultimately, take charge of its own energy destiny for the benefit of its people, says Obasanjo.

Echoing Obasanjo’s remarks, Sinclair said, “The energy debate doesn’t have to be polarised. As the world grapples with climate change and the broader transition, oil and gas will be needed and we believe Africa and our continent should be allowed to grow. We advocate the development of our resources and we believe technology and carbon management strategies can do this in respect of the environment – we are not ignoring those who are concerned about the environment, indeed we understand the value of renewable energy. It’s a transition, one that is part of the larger goal and continuous journey to decarbonizing infrastructure and reaching net zero. However, for the foreseeable future, oil and gas are definitely needed as the 151 countries in Glasgow COP work towards their revised NDCs. We echo H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo’s candid support for Africa to take control of its energy future and continue to drive strong global partnerships that will benefit both the continent and its partners via responsible development of natural resources,” Sinclair said.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (https://Africa-OilWeek.com)

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.