Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce the distinguished presence of H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, at the highly anticipated Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2023 Conference and Exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0). As the country's premier event for the oil and gas industry, AOG serves as an essential platform for industry leaders and stakeholders.

H.E. Minister Azevedo will deliver a compelling keynote address, positioning Angola as an attractive investment destination. His participation will set the stage for robust and engaging discussions during the third edition of this prominent event.

H.E. Minister Azevedo has positioned Angola’s oil and gas sector as highly attractive and competitive through a series of policy and fiscal reforms. The Minister has prioritized increasing foreign direct investment as well as the participation of international companies in oil and gas exploration, production and infrastructure development to further open the market.

AOG 2023 arrives at a pivotal moment for Angola's energy sector, poised for yet another transformative phase. In the realm of oil, the country is forging ahead to solidify its status as one of Africa's leading producers. Notably, TotalEnergies, Sonangol, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other major players are spearheading ambitious exploration campaigns. This endeavor is bolstered by the significant development prospects in Angola's three major basins – Kwanza, Namibe, and Lower Congo. With recently implemented tax incentives, potential licensing rounds, and emerging partnership opportunities, H.E. Azevedo will unpack the upstream space, which is expanding even further, offering promising avenues for growth and collaboration.

In the downstream sector, Angola is placing significant emphasis on expanding its refining capacity to fulfill both domestic and regional energy needs, spearheaded by the Ministry. This commitment is evident through ongoing upgrades to the Luanda refinery, as well as the construction of three new facilities in Cabinda, Soyo, and Lobito. These endeavors solidify Angola's position as a key regional supplier, further enhanced by the utilization of cross-border trade systems such as the Central African Pipeline System and the Angola-Zambia pipeline.

In addition to its focus on oil, Angola is strategically advancing its natural gas monetization efforts. The country is actively pursuing the development of key projects such as the Angola Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) initiative led by Chevron, the Quiluma/Maboqueiro gas fields project by Azule Energy, the Cameia-Golfinho project led by TotalEnergies, and the Sanha Lean Gas project developed by Chevron, among others. These endeavors highlight Angola's commitment to leveraging its natural gas resources for economic growth and energy diversification.

Furthermore, Angola aims to maximize the utilization of natural gas for power generation purposes. Plans are underway to establish a second combined cycle plant in Soyo, with a capacity of 500 MW, in addition to the existing 720 MW Soyo I project constructed by the China Machinery Engineering Corporation. This concerted effort signifies Angola's ambition to harness natural gas as a cleaner energy source and enhance its capacity to meet the rising power demands in the country.

These comprehensive initiatives demonstrate Angola's dedication to unlocking the full potential of its natural gas resources, fostering sustainable development, and contributing to the country's energy security and economic prosperity.

“ECP is thrilled to announce the esteemed participation of H.E. Minister Azevedo as a distinguished speaker at the upcoming AOG conference. This significant addition reaffirms the conference's standing as Angola's foremost energy event. With our exceptional lineup of speakers, we aim to showcase Angola as the leading destination for energy investment in the region. Moreover, we are committed to ensuring that the Angolan energy sector is inclusive, delivering substantial benefits to all Angolans,” says Stephanie E. Benjamin, ECP International Conference Director.

AOG 2023 returns to Luanda for its fourth edition from September 13-14 under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber. Visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com for more information about this highly-anticipated event.