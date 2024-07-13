On Thursday, 11th July, 2024, Ambassador Kingsford Amoako joined in the celebration of World Population Day and the Launch of the 2024 State of the World Population Report organized by the Government of Liberia and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, Congo Town, Monrovia under the theme “Embracing the power of inclusive data towards a resilient and equitable future for all.”
In the keynote address by His Excellency Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia conveyed his thanks and appreciation to Ghana, United States of America, Sweden and Ireland for their enormous technical and financial support during the 2022 Population and Housing Census organized by the Liberia. Vice President Koung further admonished all State institutions to analyse the UNFPA State of the World report to further inform their decisions going forward.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Ghana in Liberia.