The Secretariat General confirms participation at African Energy Week 2022 (www.AECWeek.com) where he will promote investment opportunities within Niger’s expanding energy landscape while providing an update of current and planned energy developments.

H.E Ibrahim Yacoubou, Secretariat General of the Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energies, Republic of Niger, has confirmed his participation at the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the energy sector, which will be taking place from 18 – 21 October 2022, in Cape Town. The participation of H.E Yacoubou at Africa’s leading investment platform for the energy sector will be critical for highlighting Niger’s energy sector perspectives, challenges and opportunities as the country seeks to boost foreign direct investment to maximize the exploitation of domestic energy resources.

Despite Niger having significant energy potential - including solar, hydro, natural gas, coal, uranium and oil - energy access in west Africa’s largest country remains low with only 16% of the population, or one in seven, having access to modern electricity services. With the country targeting to alleviate energy poverty and drive socioeconomic development by enhancing energy access through maximizing the exploitation of domestic energy resources including an estimated 24 billion cubic meters of recoverable natural gas reserves and vast hydro, solar and wind energy potential, AEW 2022 provides the best platform for Niger to meet, discuss and negotiate investment deals with regional, continental and international energy companies and investors.

Already, significant progress has been recorded in speeding up the country’s electrification progress driven by the government’s commitment to ensure universal access to electricity by 2035. Various programs, partnerships with private sector initiatives and companies, and policy reforms including the Master Plan for Power Generation and Transmission – a renewables law aimed at electrifying 100 villages per annum – are already underway and driving change across Niger’s energy landscape, with the Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energies spearheading the developments.

In March, 2022, British energy company Savannah Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Niger for the development of the country’s first wind energy farm - a 250 MW facility that will power the national grid and help accelerate the diversification of the energy mix. Meanwhile, in the hydrocarbons sector, Niger is also pushing ahead to become both a continental and international energy hub while meeting domestic supply, with massive upstream, midstream and downstream projects currently underway. Companies such as the China National Petroleum Corporation, Sonatrach and Savannah Energy are already boosting oil and gas operations with projects such as the $4.5 billion Niger-Benin Export Pipeline - Africa’s longest pipeline - and the 4,128km Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline Project, promising a positive energy outlook for Niger.

In this regard, H.E Minister Yacoubou is well positioned to shape discussions around Niger’s energy sector prospects and investment opportunities at AEW 2022. Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host H.E Yacoubou in discussions around how both Niger and Africa can boost investments and accelerate the development of domestic energy resources including natural gas, solar, wind and oil to make energy poverty history across the African continent by 2030.

“Despite having abundant and varied energy resources, energy access in Niger remains limited. However, with leaders such as H.E Yacoubou committed to changing that, the country’s energy landscape and economic growth is set for greater heights. The Chamber is honored to be hosting H.E Yacoubou at AEW 2022 to discuss the future of Niger’s energy sector and the role the country plays in ensuring energy security at both continental and international level,” states Tomás C. Gerbasio, Strategy and Business Development Director of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

At AEW 2022, H.E Yacoubou will participate in high-level meetings and panel discussions, providing an update on developments within Niger’s energy sector while promoting business and investment opportunities across the west African country’s growing energy landscape.

AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.

