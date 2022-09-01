Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that H.E. Gwede Mantashe, South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, will lead a South African delegation to South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 (https://bit.ly/3cvK8EY) – taking place from September 13-14 this year in Juba. Leveraging already strong relations between the two countries, the delegation is set to open up new opportunities for bilateral partnerships while paving the way for South African companies to do business in South Sudan and the wider East African region.

Accompanying H.E. Minister Mantashe will be representatives from South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

Additionally, the delegation will comprise representatives from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF), the African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation (AEMFC) and the Council for Geoscientists (CGS). These include Dr. Ishmael Poolo, CEO, CEF; Godfrey Moagi, CEO of the SFF; Lemoshang Pitsoe, CEO, AEMFC and Mosa Mabuza, CEO, CGS.

With South Sudan’s energy landscape holding significant opportunities across the entire energy value chain, South African organizations have been gradually expanding their footprints across the sector. In 2022, other South African companies and investors are urged to seize the opportunities present in the East African country, with South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 representing a launchpad for bilateral business deals and investment.

“There has been no better time for South African companies and stakeholders to explore opportunities across the South Sudanese energy landscape. Representing the gateway to doing business in East Africa, South Sudan serves as a stepping stone for players to expand business across the wider East African region. Considering the country’s strategic location in close proximity to relatively untapped markets such as Uganda, Somalia, Sudan and Tanzania, as well as the conference’s platform as the official meeting place for regional energy executives, participating at South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 will enable South African investors and energy players to take their businesses to greater heights,” states James Chester, Senior Director at ECP.

With South Sudan Oil&Power 2022 just around the corner, South Africans are urged to join the high-level delegation and participate at the premier forum driving business and investment in East Africa. Travelling to South Sudan has only been made simpler with the Government of South Sudan’s introduction of e-visa services. Now, attaining a visa to visit the country and attend the conference takes less than five business days, with the application done online. As such, ECP looks forward to welcoming a suite of South African stakeholders and companies at the conference from September 13-14 as we promote new opportunities for doing business in East Africa.

For more information about the opportunities for South African businesses across the South Sudanese energy landscape, join the South African delegation led by H.E. Minister Mantashe at South Sudan Oil&Power 2022. Visit www.SSOP2022.com for further details.