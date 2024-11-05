The high–level conference on Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms has opened today 4th November 2024 at St. Regis, Sheraton Hotel in Kuwait City, State of Kuwait.

The opening ceremony witnessed three statements from Mr. Vladimir Voronkov, The United Nations Under – Secretary – General for Counter-Terrorism; His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah, the Crown Prince of State of Kuwait and finally His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan. With over 480 participants at the Kuwait High–Level Conference, respective speeches underscored demonstrated strong responses as clear commitments of the international community to enhance multilateralism in dealing with the menace of terrorism.

In his statement, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Tourey, The President of the ECOWAS Commission, at the opening of the Ministerial Session which focused on leveraging multilateralism to achieve enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation around the world, shared the experiences in the region and spoke about the various initiatives, projects and programmes being implemented at regional and national levels to address and counter-terrorism in West Africa. He also shared efforts geared towards establishing agile border security in the region and called for fair, equitable and balanced access to international resources and concrete support and international cooperation to meaningfully address insecurity and counter-terrorism across borders.

The ECOWAS Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel – Fatau Musah, PhD, who accompanied the President of the Commission to the high -level Kuwait Conference, delivered a keynote at the conference today during the thematic session focusing on Addressing Global Border Security Challenges. In his submission, Amb Abdel – Fatau Musah called for a more effective coordination amongst the disparate Counter – Terrorism Initiatives in the region. Other members of the delegation included the ECOWAS Ag. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Kinza Jawara – Njai and the Ag. Head of ECOWAS Peace Support Operations Division, Dr Sani Adamu.