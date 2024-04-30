The Ambassador of South Africa, representing the Government of South Africa, presented copies of her credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guatemala at the Official Residence of Guatemala. During this meeting, the two officials held fruitful discussions on issues of mutual interest and the strengthening of bilateral relations. In particular, they expressed interest in reactivating Guatemala’s diplomatic presence in South Africa, which would significantly contribute to the strengthening of ties between our nations.

Furthermore, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Ramiro Martinez, chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with Concurrent Ambassadors for Guatemala, resident in Mexico, representing various continents. During this meeting, the importance of maintaining strong ties with friendly countries was reaffirmed, and the value of reinvigorating the bilateral relationship in a variety of areas, including politics, economy, trade, culture, development and cooperation, was highlighted.

In his address, Minister Martinez underscored the Government of Guatemala’s commitment to the principles of international law, human rights and democracy. He also expressed Guatemala’s determination to position itself as a respected nation, a responsible and reliable partner, and a nation committed to the well-being of its citizens and the sustainable development of peoples.

This meeting represents a significant step in strengthening the political-diplomatic relationship with friendly countries and reflects the shared commitment of Guatemala and South Africa to international cooperation and global development.