A new report explores how National Systems of Innovation (NSI) play a central role in countries’ effort to boost innovative technologies. These can be crucial instruments that nations can deploy to tackle the accelerating climate emergency while boosting sustainable development.

The report, titled ‘Good practices and lessons learned on the setup and implementation of National Systems of Innovation’, by the UNFCCC Technology Executive Committee (TEC) covers technologies ranging from alternative fuels to artificial intelligence and from bioplastics to e-mobility.

“The Paris Agreement is clear on the critical role of accelerating, encouraging and enabling innovation for an effective long-term global response to climate change and promoting economic growth and sustainable development,” said the Chair of the UNFCCC Technology Executive Committee, Stig Svenningsen. “The latest report of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also emphasises the importance of a systemic view of innovation,” he added.

Insights and inspiring examples of action for policymakers

The report’s main recommendation is that setting up NSIs is best done through a systemic approach that relies on a functional analysis of the respective innovation system.

Seven functions are identified that need to perform well for an innovation system to operate effectively: knowledge development, entrepreneurial experimentation, market formation, influence on the direction of the search, resource mobilization, legitimation, and development of positive externalities.

The following examples of innovation at the country level were showcased at the Bonn Climate Change Conference in June: