Oilfield service company Halliburton Senior Vice President of Europe, Eurasia and Sub-Saharan Africa Jean Marc Lopez will attend and participate as a speaker at the forthcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) (https://apo-opa.co/3OOuX9t) forum in Paris.

Lopez will highlight Halliburton's pivotal role in servicing Africa's oil and gas markets, emphasizing the company's initiatives to drive investment and cultivate partnerships aimed at fostering growth in African markets.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between global investors and African energy markets. Taking place on May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.

Representing the world’s second largest energy services firm, Lopez's participation at IAE underscores Halliburton’s commitment to shaping the sustainable development of African resources through investments in and partnerships with large-scale projects.

The firm's recent endeavors exemplify its commitment to African energy development. In March 2023, the services company secured a $1.4 billion contract with Honeywell to develop an oilfield and refinery for the National Oil Corporation of Libya. Halliburton has also been instrumental in the development of phase 1 of the Sangomar oil project in Senegal, slated to commence operations this year.

Through nine contracts awarded by project developer Woodside Energy, Halliburton has invested significantly in Senegal constructing facilities, employing local staff and collaborating with local suppliers and service firms. In Nigeria, Halliburton is driving investments through its participation in a $300 million deal with Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria for the development of a large-scale offshore gas project. Moreover, in Angola, the company is spearheading the decarbonization of oil and gas projects, facilitating increased investments from global investors as the energy transition takes center stage.

As Africa maximizes the exploration, development and monetization of its estimated 125 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, investments and expertise of energy services firms like Halliburton is instrumental.