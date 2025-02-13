High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 12th February 2025, H. E. Selestine G. Kakele, High Commissioner-Designate accompanied by Brig Gen Julius Kadawi, Defence Attaché (DA), held a meeting with Participants of the Nigeria Defence College Course 33 led by Group Captain Mo Mazeli.

The discussion focused on Tanzania’s strategic leaders in relation to the current economic development of the country.

