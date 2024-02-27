Société Nationale des Pétroles (SONAP) – the national oil company of Guinea-Conakry – has joined the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum (https://apo-opa.co/49PYw2M) as a Bronze Sponsor. Taking place in Paris on May 14-15, the forum will showcase the continent’s leading energy prospects, including Guinea-Conakry's untapped hydrocarbon potential and pledge to renew and de-risk exploration.

Guinea-Conakry is currently finalizing the terms of its 22-block bid round, which is expected to bring new players into the market and incentivize exploratory drilling. To date, five prospect wells have been drilled in the country’s acreage, which is located near existing commercial discoveries in Ivory Coast, Senegal and Mauritania. Under SONAP – which was established in 2021 to integrate the country’s upstream and downstream sectors – Guinea-Conakry is on a mission to promote its hydrocarbon potential to foreign investors.

To improve the geological knowledge of the country’s on- and offshore blocks, SONAP established the first national seismic data visualization center last June, alongside partners SLB, TGS and PGS. The center provides unparalleled access to 15,000 km² of 3D seismic and 45,000 km² of 2D seismic data, serving to attract new explorers, identify leads and de-risk future exploration. SONAP is seeking technical partners to acquire further 3D seismic in offshore regions, along with onshore gravity and magnetic surveys. These opportunities and more will be explored at the upcoming forum, where SONAP Managing Director Amadou Doumbouya is also confirmed to speak (https://apo-opa.co/49smx04).