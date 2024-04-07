Embassy of Malaysia, Conakry


Chargé d’Affaires along with the staff of the Embassy visited the ‘City of Solidarity’ in the outskirts of Conakry where essential food items were handed over to the management of the NGO for the underprivileged and disabled people.

The handing over of the contribution was held in the presence of Mrs Haja Aissatou Barry, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Vulnerable People of the Republic of Guinea.

The effort is part of the Embassy’s continuous engagement with local stakeholders to assist local communities, especially underprivileged people.

