Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels


Group of East African Ambassadors Exchange of views on challenges and opportunities for East African pastoralist population. Extensive discussion under the leadership of the current chair of our region the Sudan and FAO East Africa and FAO Belgium representatives. Mitigating impacts of climate change for our pastoralist community, Water resource and post harvest crop loss managment, sustainable animal feed -amongst the topics for collaboration. The Embassy of Ethiopia is glad to have hosted the program.

