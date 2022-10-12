As part of the roundtable, South Africa shared ongoing projects currently being undertaken at a national level to reduce emissions from the maritime sector, including initiatives to explore and promote green hydrogen in ports. Stakeholders subsequently brainstormed ideas for potential low and zero-carbon pilot demonstration projects which could be further developed and supported under the GreenVoyage2050 Project. This would involve the undertaking of feasibility studies, developing bankable project proposals and connecting pilot project partners with financial institutions.

The event is taking place at the margins of the World Maritime Day Parallel Event, hosted by the Government of South Africa, in Durban from 12 to 14 October , with the theme “New Technologies for Greener Shipping”.

A national stakeholders roundtable was held in Durban, South Africa this week to initiate work on potential pilot projects to demonstrate low and zero-carbon solutions for maritime shipping. The roundtable was jointly organised by the IMO-Norway GreenVoyage2050 project, the Department of Transport of South Africa (DoT) and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) and brought together more than 50 stakeholders from across the maritime sector.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.