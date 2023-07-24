The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has formally approved an innovative US$10 million project to empower women in Cote D’Ivoire to manage climate risks effectively.

Spearheaded by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with the Government of Côte d'Ivoire, the project will provide gender-sensitive climate adaptation practices and provide women and youth access to productive assets, such as improved agricultural inputs and equipment. Additionally, women will benefit from utilizing climate information and index-based insurance, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding their farming activities.

An estimated 70,000 vulnerable women and youth at the forefront of the impact of the climate crisis are expected to benefit from the project.

“Climate shocks are a real threat to the food security and livelihoods of communities in northern Côte d'Ivoire," said Olivia Hantz, WFP Country Representative. "This contribution will enable WFP to implement innovative interventions to build adaptive capacity and improve the resilience of women-led smallholder farming communities to the challenges posed by climate change.”

The Poro region, in Côte d'Ivoire is exceptionally susceptible to the impacts of climate change. This area has witnessed extreme weather events in recent years, including droughts, heatwaves, floods, and heavy rainfall. These occurrences have severely affected food production and result in substantial losses within the agriculture sector. Unfortunately, the frequency of such extreme hot and wet conditions will escalate further by 2050.

Financing from the GCF will support smallholder farming households will promote access to markets and help them access to credit and facilitate market linkages. The project seeks to strengthen their economic resilience and enable them to thrive in the face of climate challenges.

This groundbreaking project marks a significant milestone for WFP as it is their flagship submission this year. The approval was granted during the 36th meeting of the GCF Board held in Songdo, Republic of Korea. This is also the first time WFP has signed a project financing agreement during a GCF Board meeting. The GCF's Acting Executive Director presided over the official ceremony.