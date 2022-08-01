Government acknowledges and appreciates the tireless efforts made by the South African Police Service in addressing the issue of crime in the country. Fighting crime in the country is one of the apex priorities of this administration.

The mass arrest of over 80 illegal miners in connection with the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, bears testament to efforts made by the police in fighting crime. The suspects are expected to appear at the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court today. Police operations to crack down on illegal activities and arrest undocumented persons as well as wanted criminals in the West Village area, in Krugersdorp continue. These operations consist of multi-disciplinary teams from Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force, the National Intervention Unit, the Tactical Response Team, K9 units, Flying Squad, Highway Patrol, SAPS Airwing as well as Department of Home Affairs and other private security stakeholders.

In addition, government welcomes the arrest of three suspects for allegedly killing Moses Maluleke, the Mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality. The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Monday 01 August 2022. They were arrested during intensive police investigations that commenced immediately after the incident took place.

Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said: “We are encouraged by the good work done by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in ensuring the arrests of the perpetrator’s in both cases, and we are confident that justice will be served. These are just two examples, amongst many, of the swift work done by SAPS in turning the tide on crime in our country. The efforts by the SAPS is recognized and we call upon communities to play their part and work with the police to deal with crime in communities.”