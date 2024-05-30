The Government-Industry-Academia (GIA) Hub, the leading platform for fostering innovation and collaboration between government, industry, and academia sectors, today announced that it will host the Africa Forum on Accelerating Innovation and Digital Transformation at GITEX Africa 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com) in Marrakech, Morocco, from May 29-31, 2024.

The GIA Africa Forum is a premier platform that brings together policymakers, innovators, tech leaders, and decision-makers from across the continent to explore Africa's most pressing issues and discuss the latest trends and technologies that can contribute to sustainable development.

The Egyptian Pavilion at the GIA Hub will feature a diverse array of Egyptian startups showcasing their innovations and technological advancements. This pavilion will serve as a central hub for Egyptian entrepreneurs to network, share insights, and explore collaborative opportunities.

The GIA Forum will include several panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote speeches on topics such as:

Transforming Rural Africa: Exploring the Potential of Smart Villages

Regional Perspectives on Incubation Ecosystems

Empowering Women in African Tech Entrepreneurship

Industry 4.0&Robotics

Igniting Innovation: VC&Corporate Investment Powering Africa's Tech Startups

Eng. Mohamed Aboud, Chair of the GIA Hub, stated, "We are delighted to bring the GIA Africa Forum to Marrakech, Morocco, and to collaborate with local partners to foster innovation and drive sustainable development in Africa. This event will provide a unique platform for policymakers and decision-makers to share insights and explore new opportunities for collaboration."

The GIA Africa Forum 2024, held at GITEX Africa, the continent's largest all-inclusive tech event, aims to bring together tech giants, governments, SMEs, startups, coders, investors, and academics to accelerate collaboration and explore new ventures.

GIA Hub, a global platform for collaboration between government, industry, and academia, was first launched in Dubai, UAE, in 2021. With a vision to foster innovation and digital transformation in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA), GIA Hub aims to bring together policymakers, experts, and leaders from government, industry, and academia to collaborate on research, innovation, and digital transformation initiatives.

For more information about the GIA Africa Forum 2024 and to register for the event, please visit GIAHub.org.