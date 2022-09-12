With Africa having an estimated 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves which remains untapped, an opportunity has risen for the continent to address its looming energy poverty rates while driving socioeconomic developments. In this regard, as the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC), is committed to spearheading cooperation between African energy companies, policymakers and investors with international partners to fast-track the development and maximize the exploitation of the continent’s gas resources to make energy poverty history by 2030.

As one of the key industry executives driving gas monetization and exploitation through liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and project development in Africa, Karl Fredrik Staubo, Chief Executive Officer of Golar LNG, will be coming to Cape Town to shape critical discussions around best practices for Africa to accelerate and optimize the use and monetization of vast gas resources during this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition.

Representing one of Africa’s most important energy companies supporting the growth of the continent’s upstream industry through Floating LNG (FLNG) infrastructure development and operation, the presence and participation of Staubo at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest event for the energy sector – will be crucial in shaping high-level discussions around challenges and opportunities within the continent’s burgeoning gas sector.

While the lack of infrastructure has delayed African gas-producing countries to monetize and utilize gas resources for energy security at local, regional, continental and global levels, Golar LNG, under the leadership of Staubo is changing this.

Following the development of Africa’s first FLNG facility in Cameroon, in partnership with Perenco and National Oil Company, Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures, Golar LNG has committed to boosting gas production and monetization for the west African country with the firm increasing the capacity utilization of FLNG from 1.4 million tons in 2022 to 1.6 million tons as from January 2023.

Moreover, by partnering with bp, Senegal and Mauritania to develop the massive Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA), one of Africa’s biggest gas projects, Golar LNG continues to spearhead Africa’s gas market growth.

Staubo’s extensive energy industry experience makes him ideal to shape high-level AEW 2022 discussions around the future of African energy and the role of gas in improving energy access and driving economic growth across the continent.

Prior to his current role, Staubo acted as Golar LNG's Chief Financial Officer, having spent over 10 years advising and investing in shipping, energy and infrastructure companies with Magni Partners Ltd and Clarksons Platou Securities. In this regard, Staubo’s experience in energy financing will be crucial in shaping AEW 2022 dialogue around the best investment solutions Africa can leverage to address growing investment and infrastructure development gap across the natural gas industry.

“The Chamber is honored to be hosting Staubo at AEW 2022 where he will provide an update on some of the projects Golar LNG is developing in line with efforts by Africa to position itself as a global gas hub. With the continent seeking to provide access to energy to its over 600 million people currently living in energy poverty leveraging its vast gas resources, companies like Golar LNG and commitment by executives like Staubo to drive industry growth will be vital,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.