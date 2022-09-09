Liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects present a massive opportunity for Africa to exploit, trade and monetize its vast natural gas resources to address energy security and fuel economic growth. The African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector, is committed to partnering with continental and international energy companies, investors and technology providers to drive LNG developments and maximize the exploitation of the continent’s 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to make energy poverty history by 2030.

In this regard, the AEC is proud to announce that Golar LNG - one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of marine-based LNG midstream infrastructure, active in the liquefaction, transportation and regasification of natural gas – will be attending and participating at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town - as a silver sponsor.

As one the most experienced operators in the LNG business, the participation and presence of Golar LNG as a silver sponsor at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest event for the energy sector – will crucial for shaping dialogue around the challenges and opportunities within the African LNG market. While Africa is seeking to speed up the execution of LNG projects, Golar LNG has emerged as a reliable partner, with the company providing its world-class floating LNG vessel solutions for bp’s large-scale Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) development offshore Senegal and Mauritania, as part of a 20-year deal with Keppel to produce up to 2.5 million tons of LNG per annum.

With the demand for LNG rapidly increasing in Africa as the continent seeks to maximize its natural gas resources - on the back of massive gas discoveries in Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal and Mauritania, and as traditional energy markets such as Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea plan to boost trading with their African counterparts – companies such as Golar LNG will be vital for the success of the African market.

Moreover, with the demand for LNG also expanding at global scale with Europe seeking alternative gas supplies outside of Russia, the competitive strength of companies such as Golar LNG provide an opportunity for African gas-producing countries to fast-track the monetization of natural gas reserves to generate the revenue required to develop projects and infrastructure at home. Boasting over 40 years of LNG midstream experience, Golar LNG is well positioned to shape serious AEW 2022 discussions around how Africa can address its increasing investment and infrastructure gap whilst promoting its floating LNG terminal operations to continental and international energy stakeholders.

“The Chamber believes that the key for Africa to address its energy poverty issues and fuel industrialization lies in the maximization and monetization of gas resources. In this regard, companies such as Golar LNG and their next-generation LNG solutions will only further expand the continent’s LNG market. We commend Golar LNG for its efforts in boosting Africa’s gas market with the development of the continent’s first floating LNG project with Perenco in Cameroon. Now, with Golar LNG involved in the development of the GTA, the company’s contribution towards the growth of the African market further expands,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

With Africa set to become a global LNG hub as well as present an opportunity for Golar LNG to grow its floating LNG business, AEW 2022 provides the best platform for the Bermuda-based energy and engineering company to network, discuss and sign deals with African energy leaders. As a silver sponsor for AEW 2022, Golar LNG will have access to exclusive networking forums and high-level meetings where the company will provide an update of its current projects and future prospects across the continent’s rapidly expanding gas and LNG market.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.