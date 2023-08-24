In anticipation of the 10th anniversary of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (#AESIS2023) (www.AfricaInvestorSummit.com/), 40 Investor Meetups will be hosted by local investors and investor organizations. Set to occur on September 7th and October 5th, these gatherings mark a significant milestone for the AESIS community.

Founded in 2013, AESIS is a community of Africa-focused early stage investors brought together by VC4A and ABAN. This year's engagements commenced with a series of war stories and masterclasses, paving the way for local investor meetups in African and international cities. Together, these events will culminate in the prestigious AESIS2023 10th anniversary celebration.

Scheduled for November 30th and December 1st in Cape Town, the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit 2023 will revolve around the theme "10x-ing early stage investing in Africa." Amidst the backdrop of a downturn in early-stage investment growth on the continent, the Summit seeks to foster discussions on strategies to amplify progress.

In 2022, we successfully hosted 30 Meetups which welcomed 1300+ investors. This year, we took it up a notch and added 10 new cities. AESIS2023’s 40 Investor Meetups aim to facilitate networking, knowledge sharing, and collaborative relationships among investors, with the goal of driving early-stage investing in Africa and boosting the available capital pool for innovation.

Leading international startup ecosystems, including hubs like Amsterdam, Austin, Dallas, Dubai, New York City, and San Francisco, are set to host meetups on September 7th. The Paris, Beijing, Zagreb, and London meetups will coincide with the African city Meetups, showcasing a growing global interest in Africa's investment landscape.

African cities, ranging from Abidjan to Windhoek, will also host these transformative meetups. Esteemed organizations like Antler, CIBAN, Dream VC, Ennovate Ventures, Ghana Innovation Hub Jozi Angel, Lagos Angel Network, NaiBAN, Teamlink, Viridian, Wouessi, and more will be setting the pace in contributing to these engaging sessions.

Investors are encouraged to secure their complimentary tickets for the local investor meetups online, as space is limited. The website www.AfricaInvestorSummit.com provides registration details. Meetup attendees will also benefit from a special discount for the landmark #AESIS2023 2-day summit, an opportunity to network with industry peers and collaborate for a stronger early-stage investment landscape in Africa.

The Investor Meetups and the main Summit are made possible with the endless support of our partners including Goodwell Investments, Investec, Next176, UNDP, JICA, Knife Capital, GIZ SAIS, GIZ MAKE IT, Madica, Untapped Global, US Consulate, Double Feathers Partners, SU LaunchLab, Proof, SA SME Fund and South Africa National Conventions Bureau.

About AESIS:

The Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (AESIS) is a collaborative initiative by VC4A and ABAN, aimed at advancing innovation and growth within Africa's investment ecosystem. Marking its 10th anniversary, AESIS2023 convenes investors, industry leaders, and influencers with the objective of accelerating early-stage investing across Africa.

About VC4A:

VC4A is an ecosystem builder that utilizes its infrastructure, network, and expertise to drive programs fostering the startup movement in emerging markets. Operating since 2008, the organization designs and implements successful entrepreneurship programs across the continent. VC4A runs an online platform featuring the world’s largest database of startups in Africa and Latin America, connecting entrepreneurs to resources, networks, and funding. Visit https://VC4A.com/ for more information.

About ABAN:

ABAN (African Business Angel Network) is a pan-African non-profit association founded to support the development of early-stage investor networks across the continent. ABAN's mission is to promote a culture of angel investing in Africa and increase the number of active angel investors who support startups.