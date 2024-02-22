Leading explorers, service providers and developers are securing their participation at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum (https://apo-opa.co/49KtuJq) in Paris, set to be a decisive platform for driving foreign investment in Africa’s energy sector.

The continent has been vocal about its investment needs – requiring $200 billion per year by 2030 to achieve all energy-related development goals – and the two-day forum serves as a vehicle for connecting investors with African energy ministries, NOCs and project developers.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place on May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.

The forum has garnered interest from leading global technology and service providers, including Halliburton and Siemens Energy, who are confirmed to speak at the event. Halliburton, experiencing above average growth in its African portfolio at the end of 2023, is intensifying operations across various markets. Notably, the company is re-engaging in Libya to enhance oil production and has recently processed its 10 millionth barrel of oil at its production facility in Nigeria. Meanwhile, Siemens is partnering with local governments across the continent to deploy diversified energy and infrastructure projects, from signing on to develop Angola’s Luanda Light Railway project – the first initiative of its kind in Central Africa – to modernizing and expanding Nigeria’s power transmission grid.

Independent hydrocarbon producer Perenco has signed on for IAE 2024 to showcase its multitude of developments in Central Africa, focusing primarily on upstream exploration and gas monetization. The company recently completed an offshore 3D seismic acquisition campaign in the Republic of Congo; commenced production at the offshore South Kole Marine oil development in Cameroon; and is leading the construction of the $1-billion Cap Lopez LNG Terminal (https://apo-opa.co/3uLgXXp) in Gabon.

German project developer Conjuncta GmBH, in partnership with Egyptian energy firm Infinity, is driving one of Africa’s largest hydrogen projects, a 10 GW green hydrogen facility in Mauritania. With Germany serving as both a technology provider and potential buyer of green hydrogen, the project serves as a model for European-African collaboration and is the largest bilateral investment in Mauritania to date. With the first phase set to come online in 2028, the facility will produce 8 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year for international export.

Chariot Oil&Gas is another firm driving transitional gas, power and hydrogen projects in Mauritania, specifically through its development of the 10 GW Project Nour (https://apo-opa.co/3uzIqLM), in partnership with Total Eren. The project involves the construction of solar and wind farms to generate low-cost green hydrogen for global export, with Chariot having signed an agreement to sell green hydrogen and its derivatives to Europe. Both hydrogen developers will participate at the upcoming IAE 2024, showcasing Africa’s diverse range of integrated energy opportunities across the entire value chain.