As the energy sector undergoes a transition towards sustainable solutions, the Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/3T78aby) - taking place February 27 in Dubai - will delve into diversity's role in shaping the sector’s future.

With a panel discussion titled, Energy Transition: Highlighting the Importance of Diversity in Shaping the Future of the Energy Sector, the summit will explore how, through inclusivity, the global energy sector can unlock innovative approaches to increasing energy security while fast-tracking a transition to a cleaner energy future.

GBIS - hosted by the Black Impact Foundation and organized by Energy Capital and Power - is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of the Black community, promotes excellence, and explores untapped potential across various fields. This year's summit - taking place on February 27, 2024, in Dubai - is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities.

Amidst the global shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, the necessity for diversity and inclusion within the industry has become increasingly evident. Despite progress, there still lies disparity in the industry, with the 2023 Energy and Employment Report by the U.S. Department of Energy showing that Black workers comprise only 9% of the clean energy workforce, compared to 13% of the national workforce. Similarly, women represent less than 30% of all workers in the sector, despite constituting nearly half of the overall U.S. labor force.

GBIS 2024 aims to shed light on these disparities and explore strategies to promote diversity and inclusion within the energy sector. The event recognizes the importance of leveraging diverse perspectives for sustainable innovation and growth, and as such, the discussions at GBIS will explore the contributions of underrepresented professionals and leaders in driving the transition towards renewable energy and clean technology. From pioneering research to innovative policy initiatives, these individuals play a key role in advancing sustainable energy solutions and driving positive change on a global scale.

With a focus on Black entrepreneurs spearheading innovative clean technology solutions, the conversation will highlight the impact of diverse perspectives in the development and implementation of sustainable energy practices. Notable speakers for this panel include Atong Amos, Founder and CEO of Triple A Services&Petroleum, and Olakunle Williams, CEO of Tetracore Energy Group - both esteemed leaders renowned for their contributions to the energy sector.

Through prioritizing inclusion and diversity, GBIS acknowledges the energy sector’s role in driving economic growth, enhancing the well-being of communities worldwide while unlocking job opportunities for all.

