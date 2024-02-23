Empowering youth with strong leadership skills is paramount to cultivating a generation of leaders who are capable of driving change and fostering inclusivity. In the midst of a rapidly shifting global economy – characterized by evolving consumer preferences and an embrace of digital innovations – there is a need to prioritize access to education, skill development and competency building in a way that accounts for a dynamic future.

The upcoming Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) – taking place on Tuesday, February 27 in Dubai – will host a dedicated panel discussion on the role of youth in shaping global dynamics and building a more resilient future. The panel – Nurturing Future Leaders: Empowering Black Youth for Excellence – features high-level speakers from across education and business sectors, who will share insights into the pivotal role of modern education in economic advancement and wealth creation for the next generation.

GBIS – hosted by the Black Impact Foundation and organized by Energy Capital and Power – is an annual event that celebrates the achievements of the Black community, promotes excellence, and explores untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit – taking place on February 27, 2024, in Dubai – is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Icons such as Nelson Mandela and Malcolm X have long-served as advocates for policies championing inclusivity, diversity and social equity, particularly among underserved populations. While their legacies continue to inspire resilience and empowerment within the global community, the imperative now lies in equipping today’s youth with the social education and mindset to effect transformative change. The GBIS panel will explore strategies and initiatives aimed at building confidence, resilience and leadership skills in young individuals.

On the entrepreneurial front, business leaders including Pravini Baboeram, Co-Founder of 7th Gen Creatives, Lashai Ben Salmi, Co-Founder of Hallyu Con, and Tray Sean Ben Salmi, Founder of Influencer Publishing&Financial Education for Teens, will serve as speakers on the panel, instilling ambition among aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners. In this regard, GBIS 2024 will shed light on the role of mentorship and positive role models in unlocking the full potential of the next generation.

Taking place under the theme, Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity, GBIS 2024 aims to foster connections among individuals and business leaders not only within the Black community, but worldwide. The summit serves as a unique, multisectoral platform that seeks to establish best practices for driving the next generation forward, while celebrating diversity, excellence and innovation in the process.