Giveaway App (https://GiveawayApp.io/) is pleased to announce its participation in the Africa’s biggest tech show, GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) at Marrakech, Morocco.

As a significant part of the digital revolution, Giveaway App (https://GiveawayApp.io/) believes in the interconnected power of business, innovation, and technology. The company has recently launched its Fintech app for Payment solutions.

With this all and a lot more, Giveaway App (https://GiveawayApp.io/) is feeling honored to join in big tech players appearing at GITEX AFRICA (https://www.GITEXAfrica.com/) One Africa Digital Summit in coming weeks.

GITEX is one of the most significant community events that bring the leading brands, next-gen innovators, global startups, investors, and founders under one roof. GITEX AFRICA ( https://www.GITEXAfrica.com/ ) , the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event, will connect tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors and academia, to accelerate, collaborate and explore new ventures.

A curation of emerging technologies from fintech, e-commerce, cloud, IoT, AI, telecom to cybersecurity will be heavily featured during the three-day annual pan-African forum in Marrakech, Morocco.

Unleashing the limitless possibilities of the globe’s youngest continent, the event will shape the vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and tech-driven digital economy.

GITEX AFRICA ( https://www.GITEXAfrica.com/) will amplify the continent’s digital aspirations and achievements powered by tech savvy youth, corporates and ambitious governments.

Abraham Otitibe, CEO of Giveaway App (https://GiveawayApp.io/), said “We strive for financial inclusion for everyone.”

“Taking part in the global technology platform ecosystem is something we eagerly anticipate," he expressed further on the topic.

At GITEX AFRICA (https://www.GITEXAfrica.com/ ), people will get the opportunity to interact with the most transformative technologies and talk with ingenious minds that are shaking up ecosystems worldwide.

20,000+ Trade Buyers

125+ Government Delegations

900+ Exhibitors and Startups

Giveaway App (https://GiveawayApp.io/) hopes to demonstrate its cutting-edge Fintech app solutions, unparalleled convenience, and accessibility through this opportunity.

The event will take place at Bab Jdid, Marrakech, Morocco from 31 May to 2 June 2023.

Giveaway App (https://GiveawayApp.io/) is always looking for positive and productive ways to ignite change in the business community and society at large. Our participation at the world's largest hub of business owners, innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors is a proud moment for us.

Meet us at:

Stand Number: 5F-22

StartUp Pod - Single

Bab Jdid, Marrakech, Morocco

Press Contact:

Abraham Otitibe

Phone number: +2349165041855

Email: abraham@giveawayapp.io

Website: https://GiveawayApp.io/

Address: House 2, Plot 1, Otunba Toyin Asiwaju Drive, Lekki, Lagos 100001, Nigeria